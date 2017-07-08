Ajax product defects and signs three year deal with West Ham United

According to local Dutch news outlets, the Academy of Football gained another member today as 16 year old Anouar El Mhassani joins its ranks. What do we know about the kid? Well, admittedly, not much. We know he was at one point one of Ajax’s prized young talents but due to injury, his contract was not renewed. Injury prone talent you say? Sounds right up West Ham United’s alley!

The biggest concern when an academy player flushes out of a foreign system is why? Are we getting Ajax’s sloppy seconds on this one? Short answer? No. Sources say Anouar was looking to leave the Netherlands and join fellow teammates Daishawn Redan (joining Chelsea) and Kees de Boer (Swansea City) in taking their talents to the Premier League.

El Mhassani is naturally a left back but can play a few positions. Check out his skills video below and let us know if you think he has a future here in the comments!